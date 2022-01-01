公司目录
General Dynamics Information Technology
General Dynamics Information Technology 薪资

General Dynamics Information Technology的薪资范围从网络安全分析师职位的年总薪酬$75,000（低端）到技术项目经理职位的$164,175（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 General Dynamics Information Technology. 最后更新： 9/13/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $112K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

系统工程师

信息技术专员
Median $155K
网络安全分析师
Median $75K

数据科学家
Median $143K
解决方案架构师
Median $133K
业务分析师
Median $91K
数据分析师
Median $100K
软件工程经理
Median $146K
管理顾问
$152K
产品经理
$91.5K
项目经理
$117K
招聘专员
$98.9K
技术项目经理
$164K
常见问题

General Dynamics Information Technology薪资最高的职位是技术项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$164,175。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
General Dynamics Information Technology的年度总薪酬中位数为$117,300。

