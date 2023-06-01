公司目录
Gen3 Marketing
    • 关于

    Gen3 Marketing is a global affiliate agency with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and the UK. It has been named Agency of the Year 12 times and is a pioneer in the industry. The company drives incremental revenue for businesses by leveraging years of business strategy, relationship management expertise, and data-driven capabilities. In January 2023, Gen3 consolidated all its agencies under a single brand, Gen3 Marketing, with a primary focus on successful execution of affiliate partnerships and digital campaigns.

    http://gen3marketing.com
    官网
    2007
    成立年份
    126
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预估营收
    总部

