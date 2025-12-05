Garmin in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer I级别的每year$91.9K到Staff Software Engineer级别的每year$209K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$95.3K。 查看Garmin总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
