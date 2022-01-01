公司目录
Garmin
Garmin 薪资

Garmin的薪资范围从低端的人力资源年度总薪酬$3,575到高端的数据科学家$258,700。最后更新： 8/12/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer I $86.1K
Software Engineer II $101K
Senior Software Engineer $135K
Technical Lead Software Engineer $152K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

生产软件工程师

网络工程师

系统工程师

硬件工程师
Median $113K

嵌入式硬件工程师

机械工程师
Median $55.6K

产品设计师
Median $86K
项目经理
Median $110K
业务分析师
Median $91K
业务发展
$65.7K
幕僚长
$201K
客户服务
$91.3K
数据科学经理
$166K
数据科学家
$259K
电气工程师
$64.8K
财务分析师
$56.7K
人力资源
$3.6K
工业设计师
$71.6K
信息技术专家
$69.1K
产品经理
$96.5K
网络安全分析师
$75.4K
技术项目经理
$127K
技术写作者
$56.7K
常见问题

据报道，Garmin最高薪的职位是数据科学家 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$258,700。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Garmin的年总薪酬中位数为$91,000。

