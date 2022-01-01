公司目录
Fullscript 薪资

Fullscript的薪资范围从低端的市场营销年度总薪酬$55,164到高端的软件工程师$127,104。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Fullscript. 最后更新： 8/15/2025

$160K

软件工程师
L2 $86.4K
L3 $111K
L4 $88.7K
L5 $127K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

产品设计师
Median $74.3K

用户体验设计师

财务分析师
$61.2K

市场营销
$55.2K
软件工程经理
$119K
据报道，Fullscript最高薪的职位是软件工程师 at the L5 level，年总薪酬为$127,104。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Fullscript的年总薪酬中位数为$87,534。

