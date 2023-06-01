公司目录
Freedom Electronics
    Freedom Electronics provides quality parts and new products for the Retail Petroleum Market and independent station owners. They specialize in remanufacturing parts for Gilbarco, Tokheim, Wayne, and Verifone, and engineer alternate solutions to OEM products. They offer quick, reliable service at competitive prices, same-day shipping, and free technical support by phone. They also buy and sell used equipment and distribute new items such as printers, bar-code scanners, and outdoor EMV compliance kits.

    freedomelectronics.com
    官网
    1998
    成立年份
    126
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预估营收
    总部

