Fortinet
Fortinet 软件工程经理 薪资 在Greater Vancouver

Fortinet in Greater Vancouver的软件工程经理薪酬范围从P3级别的每yearCA$275K到P6级别的每yearCA$396K。 year薪酬 in Greater Vancouver包的中位数总计为CA$281K。 查看Fortinet总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
CA$275K
CA$202K
CA$52.7K
CA$20.6K
P4
CA$253K
CA$177K
CA$58K
CA$17.7K
Block logo
+CA$81K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$27.9K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.9K
Verily logo
+CA$30.7K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Fortinet，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)



常见问题

Fortinet in Greater Vancouver软件工程经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬CA$395,707。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Fortinet in Greater Vancouver软件工程经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为CA$253,240。

