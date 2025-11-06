Fortinet in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从P1级别的每year$128K到P6级别的每year$281K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$213K。 查看Fortinet总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
$128K
$106K
$16K
$5.7K
P2
$155K
$141K
$13.4K
$0
P3
$207K
$172K
$31.1K
$4.4K
P4
$258K
$202K
$47.4K
$8.9K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Fortinet，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)