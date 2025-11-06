Fortinet in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从P3级别的每year₪501K到P5级别的每year₪509K。 year薪酬 in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area包的中位数总计为₪510K。 查看Fortinet总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P3
₪501K
₪448K
₪53K
₪0
P4
₪599K
₪470K
₪129K
₪0
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Fortinet，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)