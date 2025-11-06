公司目录
Fortinet
  • Israel

Fortinet 软件工程师 薪资 在Israel

Fortinet in Israel的软件工程师薪酬范围从P3级别的每year₪497K到P6级别的每year₪826K。 year薪酬 in Israel包的中位数总计为₪510K。 查看Fortinet总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
P1
Software Engineer 1(入门级)
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P2
Software Engineer 2
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
P3
Senior Software Engineer
₪497K
₪416K
₪81K
₪0
P4
Staff Software Engineer
₪599K
₪470K
₪129K
₪0
最新薪资提交
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Fortinet，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)



包含职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证软件工程师

生产软件工程师

开发运维工程师

网页开发工程师

常见问题

Fortinet in Israel软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₪825,558。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Fortinet in Israel软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₪573,975。

其他资源