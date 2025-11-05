公司目录
Fortinet
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 产品设计师

  • 所有产品设计师薪资

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Fortinet 产品设计师 薪资 在San Francisco Bay Area

查看Fortinet总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

我们只需要 4 更多 产品设计师 份提交 Fortinet 即可解锁！

邀请您的朋友和社区成员匿名提交薪资信息，不到60秒即可完成。更多数据意味着为您和我们社区的求职者提供更好的洞察！

💰 查看全部 薪资

💪 贡献数据 您的薪资

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Fortinet，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 产品设计师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Fortinet in San Francisco Bay Area产品设计师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$220,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Fortinet in San Francisco Bay Area产品设计师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$153,000。

推荐职位

    未找到Fortinet的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Check Point Software
  • Citrix
  • McAfee
  • Zscaler
  • Ciena
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源