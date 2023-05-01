公司目录
Fonds FTQ
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Fonds FTQ的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a development capital fund established in 1983 that invests in small and medium-sized businesses in all sectors to contribute to Quebec's economic growth and create jobs. It encourages Quebecers to save for retirement and offers a reasonable return to its shareholders. The fund is socially responsible and committed to sustainable economic development. It also provides value-added services such as economic training to its partner companies. With net assets of $13.8 billion, it has become a hub of knowledge and resources for Quebec businesses and a key player in the local economy.

    http://www.fondsftq.com
    官网
    1983
    成立年份
    751
    员工人数
    $100M-$250M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Fonds FTQ的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • Roblox
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源