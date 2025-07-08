公司目录
Firework
Firework 薪资

Firework的薪资范围从产品经理职位的年总薪酬$149,250（低端）到业务拓展职位的$246,225（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Firework. 最后更新： 9/4/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $205K
业务拓展
$246K
客户成功
$153K

产品经理
$149K
软件工程经理
$239K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Firework，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Firework薪资最高的职位是业务拓展 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$246,225。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Firework的年度总薪酬中位数为$205,000。

其他资源