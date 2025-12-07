公司目录
Fireblocks
Fireblocks 数据分析师 薪资

Fireblocks in Israel的数据分析师平均总薪酬范围从每year₪204K到₪284K。 查看Fireblocks总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/7/2025

平均总薪酬

$64.9K - $76.4K
Israel
常见范围
可能范围
$60.6K$64.9K$76.4K$84.3K
常见范围
可能范围

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Fireblocks，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

Fireblocks in Israel数据分析师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₪284,165。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Fireblocks in Israel数据分析师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₪204,016。

