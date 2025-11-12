公司目录
Fidelity Investments
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 生产软件工程师

  • United States

Fidelity Investments 生产软件工程师 薪资 在United States

Fidelity Investments in United States的生产软件工程师薪酬范围从L5级别的每year$159K到L6级别的每year$182K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$177K。 查看Fidelity Investments总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025

平均薪酬按 等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
L3
Associate Software Engineer(入门级)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$155K
$133K
$8K
$13.5K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
$182K
$153K
$5.3K
$23.2K
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Fidelity Investments，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

Fidelity Investments in United States生产软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$222,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Fidelity Investments in United States生产软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$161,000。

