Fidelity Investments in Greater Dublin Area的全栈软件工程师薪酬范围从L3级别的每year€45.3K到L5级别的每year€78K。 year薪酬 in Greater Dublin Area包的中位数总计为€57.3K。 查看Fidelity Investments总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
L3
€45.3K
€43.1K
€0
€2.3K
L4
€56.6K
€51.9K
€0
€4.7K
L5
€78K
€72K
€1.5K
€4.6K
L6
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Fidelity Investments，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)