Fidelity Investments in Greater Boston Area的全栈软件工程师薪酬范围从L3级别的每year$87.7K到L7级别的每year$233K。 year薪酬 in Greater Boston Area包的中位数总计为$118K。 查看Fidelity Investments总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
L3
$87.7K
$82.8K
$200
$4.7K
L4
$118K
$104K
$1.2K
$12.8K
L5
$143K
$131K
$2.1K
$9.4K
L6
$186K
$147K
$7.5K
$31.4K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Fidelity Investments，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)