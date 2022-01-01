公司目录
Fidelity Investments 薪资

Fidelity Investments的薪资范围从人力资源职位的年总薪酬$7,960（低端）到软件工程师职位的$446,667（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Fidelity Investments. 最后更新： 9/6/2025

$160K

软件工程师
L3 $89.4K
L4 $112K
L5 $148K
L6 $185K
L7 $240K
L8 $241K
L9|VP Software Engineering $447K

移动软件工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

数据工程师

生产软件工程师

开发运维工程师

站点可靠性工程师

加密货币工程师

系统工程师

数据科学家
L3 $99.6K
L4 $137K
L5 $180K
L6 $193K
L7 $231K
产品经理
L5 $176K
L6 $174K
L7 $198K
L8 $291K
L9 $332K

软件工程经理
L5 $273K
L6 $192K
L7 $213K
L8 $293K
业务分析师
L4 $80.9K
L5 $112K
L6 $109K
信息技术专员
L3 $82.8K
L5 $119K
L6 $159K
解决方案架构师
L6 $166K
L7 $233K

数据架构师

云架构师

Cloud Security Architect

财务分析师
L3 $69.6K
L6 $138K
客户服务
Median $60K
产品设计师
L4 $105K
L5 $140K

用户体验设计师

数据分析师
L3 $73.3K
L4 $87.4K
管理顾问
Median $160K
项目经理
Median $163K
数据科学经理
Median $250K
市场营销
Median $155K
项目群经理
Median $192K
网络安全分析师
Median $138K
销售
Median $96K
用户体验研究员
Median $240K
精算师
Median $135K
技术项目经理
Median $98K
风险投资家
Median $185K

负责人

会计师
$102K

技术会计

行政助理
$60.2K
业务运营
$69.2K
电气工程师
$398K
人力资源
$8K
产品设计经理
$234K
招聘专员
$70.4K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Fidelity Investments，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Fidelity Investments薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the L9|VP Software Engineering level，年度总薪酬为$446,667。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Fidelity Investments的年度总薪酬中位数为$157,072。

