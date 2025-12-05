公司目录
Fictiv
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 技术项目经理

  • 所有技术项目经理薪资

Fictiv 技术项目经理 薪资

Fictiv in United States的技术项目经理薪酬包中位数为每year$110K。 查看Fictiv总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/5/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Fictiv
Technical Project Manager
Los Angeles, CA
年薪总额
$110K
级别
Senior
基本工资
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$0
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
4 年
职业等级是什么 Fictiv?
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

贡献数据

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 技术项目经理 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Fictiv in United States技术项目经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$166,720。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Fictiv in United States技术项目经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$110,000。

推荐职位

    未找到Fictiv的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Cubic
  • Cutover
  • Intercom
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fictiv/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.