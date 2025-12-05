公司目录
Fetch
  • 薪资
  • 数据科学家

  • 所有数据科学家薪资

Fetch 数据科学家 薪资

Fetch in United States的数据科学家薪酬包中位数为每year$145K。 查看Fetch总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/5/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Fetch
Data Scientist
Chicago, IL
年薪总额
$145K
级别
2
基本工资
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$0
在职年限
0 年
工作经验
5 年
职业等级是什么 Fetch?
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Fetch，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

Fetch in United States数据科学家职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$228,063。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Fetch in United States数据科学家职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$145,000。

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fetch/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.