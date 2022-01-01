公司目录
Fast Enterprises
Fast Enterprises 福利

预估总价值： $1,095

保险、健康和福祉
  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • Maternity Leave

  • Sick Time

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sabbatical

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Lunch

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • 居家
  • Military Leave

    • 财务和退休
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • 津贴和折扣
  • Learning and Development

    • 其他
  • Donation Match

    其他资源