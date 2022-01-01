公司目录
Farfetch
Farfetch 薪资

Farfetch的薪资范围从文案撰稿人职位的年总薪酬$22,689（低端）到数据科学家职位的$198,900（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Farfetch. 最后更新： 10/9/2025

$160K

软件工程师
L1 $41.9K
L2 $49K
L3 $44.4K
L4 $53.7K

前端软件工程师

后端软件工程师

数据工程师

产品经理
L2 $45.3K
L3 $70.1K
数据分析师
Median $37.7K

市场营销
Median $105K
项目经理
Median $39.9K
软件工程经理
Median $69.8K
业务分析师
$111K
文案撰稿人
$22.7K
客户服务
$75.4K
数据科学经理
$77.9K
数据科学家
$199K
财务分析师
$54.2K
人力资源
$24.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$113K
招聘专员
$85.4K
解决方案架构师
$79.4K
用户体验研究员
$47.9K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Farfetch，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Farfetch is 数据科学家 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $198,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Farfetch is $54,174.

