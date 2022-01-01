公司目录
Fanatics
Fanatics 薪资

Fanatics的薪资范围从业务分析师职位的年总薪酬$7,881（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$305,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Fanatics. 最后更新： 10/18/2025

软件工程师
Software Engineer III $183K
Senior Software Engineer $210K
Staff Software Engineer $237K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $210K
软件工程经理
Median $305K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

幕僚长
Median $65K
数据科学家
Median $238K
市场营销
Median $120K
数据分析师
Median $131K
行政助理
$103K
业务分析师
$7.9K
数据科学经理
$164K
人力资源
$163K
产品设计师
$151K
招聘专员
$146K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$61.3K
技术项目经理
$238K
用户体验研究员
$125K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Fanatics，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

Fanatics薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理，年度总薪酬为$305,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Fanatics的年度总薪酬中位数为$156,975。

