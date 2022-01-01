公司目录
F5 Networks
F5 Networks 薪资

F5 Networks的薪资范围从低端的Technical Account Manager年度总薪酬$96,393到高端的业务运营$368,333。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 F5 Networks. 最后更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer 1 $134K
Software Engineer 2 $161K
Software Engineer 3 $181K
Senior Software Engineer $207K
Principal Software Engineer $244K
Architect $354K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

产品经理
Median $225K
市场营销
Median $213K

销售工程师
Median $262K
网络安全分析师
Median $111K
软件工程经理
Median $296K
数据科学家
Median $200K
招聘人员
Median $153K
销售
Median $238K
技术项目经理
Median $201K
产品设计师
Median $213K
业务运营
$368K
业务分析师
$117K
客户服务
$107K
数据分析师
$106K
财务分析师
$115K
硬件工程师
$163K
人力资源
Median $195K
市场运营
$166K
项目经理
$230K
项目经理
$110K
解决方案架构师
$221K

Cloud Security Architect

Technical Account Manager
$96.4K
技术写作者
$169K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在F5 Networks，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (6.25% 每季度)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (6.25% 每季度)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在F5 Networks，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (25.00% 每年)

常见问题

