ExxonMobil
ExxonMobil 软件工程师 薪资

ExxonMobil in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从CL22级别的每year$101K到CL27级别的每year$230K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$180K。

等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
CL22
(入门级)
$101K
$101K
$250
$0
CL23
$110K
$109K
$1.3K
$625
CL24
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
CL25
$162K
$159K
$2.7K
$0
职业等级是什么 ExxonMobil?

常见问题

ExxonMobil in United States软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$258,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
ExxonMobil in United States软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$180,000。

