ExxonMobil in United States的项目经理薪酬范围从CL23级别的每year$118K到CL28级别的每year$331K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$210K。 查看ExxonMobil总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/26/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
CL22
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL23
$118K
$118K
$0
$0
CL24
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***