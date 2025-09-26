ExxonMobil in United States的数据科学家薪酬范围从CL23级别的每year$124K到CL27级别的每year$281K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$210K。 查看ExxonMobil总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/26/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
CL22
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
CL23
$124K
$124K
$0
$0
CL24
$106K
$106K
$0
$0
CL25
$146K
$138K
$0
$8.3K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
未找到薪资数据
