ExxonMobil in United States的化学工程师薪酬范围从CL22级别的每year$104K到CL26级别的每year$187K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$121K。 查看ExxonMobil总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/26/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
CL22
$104K
$104K
$0
$0
CL23
$135K
$135K
$0
$0
CL24
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
CL25
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
