Exabeam
Exabeam 薪资

Exabeam的薪资范围从低端的信息技术专家年度总薪酬$106,530到高端的项目经理$452,250。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Exabeam. 最后更新： 8/11/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $243K
产品经理
Median $320K
客户成功
$132K

信息技术专家
$107K
市场营销
$241K
产品设计师
$240K
项目经理
$452K
销售
$118K
软件工程经理
$191K
常见问题

据报道，Exabeam最高薪的职位是项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$452,250。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Exabeam的年总薪酬中位数为$240,293。

