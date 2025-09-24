Ernst and Young in United States的解决方案架构师薪酬范围从Solution Architect级别的每year$183K到Principal Solution Architect级别的每year$243K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$212K。 查看Ernst and Young总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/24/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Solution Architect
$183K
$179K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Solution Architect
$165K
$161K
$0
$4.4K
Staff Solution Architect 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Solution Architect 2
$180K
$176K
$0
$3.3K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Ernst and Young，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)