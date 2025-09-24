Ernst and Young in United States的管理顾问薪酬范围从Consultant级别的每year$105K到Senior Manager级别的每year$264K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$175K。 查看Ernst and Young总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/24/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Consultant
$105K
$104K
$0
$700
Senior Consultant
$146K
$144K
$0
$2.7K
Manager
$218K
$209K
$0
$9K
Senior Manager
$264K
$253K
$0
$10.2K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Ernst and Young，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)