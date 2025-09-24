Ernst and Young in United States的数据科学家薪酬范围从Data Scientist级别的每year$118K到Staff Data Scientist 2级别的每year$95.5K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$140K。 查看Ernst and Young总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/24/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Data Scientist
$118K
$111K
$0
$6.8K
Senior Data Scientist
$143K
$140K
$0
$3K
Staff Data Scientist 1
$90.2K
$87.2K
$0
$3K
Staff Data Scientist 2
$95.5K
$93K
$0
$2.5K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Ernst and Young，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)