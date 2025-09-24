公司目录
Ernst and Young
  • Assistant Manager

  • 所有Assistant Manager薪资

Ernst and Young Assistant Manager 薪资

Ernst and Young in Pakistan的Assistant Manager薪酬包中位数为每yearPKR 5.75M。 查看Ernst and Young总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/24/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Ernst and Young
Assistant Manager
hidden
年薪总额
PKR 5.75M
级别
hidden
基本工资
PKR 5.24M
Stock (/yr)
PKR 0
奖金
PKR 507K
在职年限
2-4 年
工作经验
2-4 年
职业等级是什么 Ernst and Young?

PKR 44.93M

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Ernst and Young，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常见问题

