Ericsson in Sweden的软件工程师薪酬范围从JS4级别的每yearSEK 426K到JS8级别的每yearSEK 944K。 year薪酬 in Sweden包的中位数总计为SEK 690K。 查看Ericsson总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/24/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
JS4
SEK 426K
SEK 426K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS5
SEK 525K
SEK 512K
SEK 10.1K
SEK 2.9K
JS6
SEK 653K
SEK 640K
SEK 7.1K
SEK 5.6K
JS7
SEK 697K
SEK 696K
SEK 809.5
SEK 0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
