Ericsson in Sweden的硬件工程师薪酬范围从JS5级别的每yearSEK 483K到JS7级别的每yearSEK 719K。 year薪酬 in Sweden包的中位数总计为SEK 618K。 查看Ericsson总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/24/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
JS4
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
JS5
SEK 483K
SEK 483K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS6
SEK 912K
SEK 912K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS7
SEK 719K
SEK 719K
SEK 0
SEK 0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
