公司目录
Ericsson
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 硬件工程师

  • 所有硬件工程师薪资

Ericsson 硬件工程师 薪资

Ericsson in Sweden的硬件工程师薪酬范围从JS5级别的每yearSEK 483K到JS7级别的每yearSEK 719K。 year薪酬 in Sweden包的中位数总计为SEK 618K。 查看Ericsson总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/24/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
JS4
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
JS5
SEK 483K
SEK 483K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS6
SEK 912K
SEK 912K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS7
SEK 719K
SEK 719K
SEK 0
SEK 0
查看 2 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级

SEK 1.56M

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

贡献数据
职业等级是什么 Ericsson?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 硬件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

ASIC Engineer

常见问题

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici 硬件工程师 ve společnosti Ericsson in Sweden představuje roční celkovou odměnu SEK 911,954. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Ericsson pro pozici 硬件工程师 in Sweden je SEK 617,707.

推荐职位

    未找到Ericsson的推荐职位

相关公司

  • NETSCOUT
  • Nokia
  • Ciena
  • Viavi Solutions
  • Konica Minolta
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源