Epsilon 薪资

Epsilon的薪资范围从招聘专员职位的年总薪酬$5,020（低端）到销售职位的$224,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Epsilon. 最后更新： 11/24/2025

软件工程师
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $13.9K
产品经理
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

业务分析师
Median $90K
数据分析师
Median $80K
销售
Median $224K
软件工程经理
Median $150K
市场营销
Median $175K
市场运营
Median $58K
行政助理
$62.1K
业务运营
$167K
业务运营经理
$30.5K
信息技术专员
$57.1K
管理咨询顾问
$189K
产品设计师
Median $63.5K
产品设计经理
$143K
项目经理
$28.8K
招聘专员
$5K
解决方案架构师
$137K

数据架构师

技术项目经理
$112K
风险投资家
$166K
常见问题

Epsilon薪资最高的职位是销售，年度总薪酬为$224,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Epsilon的年度总薪酬中位数为$111,943。

其他资源

