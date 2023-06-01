公司目录
    • 关于

    Engage fi is a company that focuses on understanding their clients' needs and business objectives. They offer transparency, innovation, savings, incentives, collaboration, and fun. Their team has over 450 years of industry experience and has completed over 525 strategic projects for financial institutions, negotiating over $2.2 billion in savings and incentives. They aim to guide financial institutions through their proven process and enable them to make informed, timely decisions on vendor relationships.

    https://engagefi.com
    官网
    2014
    成立年份
    60
    员工人数
    $1M-$10M
    预估营收
    总部

