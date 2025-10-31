公司目录
DRW
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

DRW 软件工程师 薪资

DRW in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从L2级别的每year$203K到L5级别的每year$387K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$259K。 查看DRW总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/31/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L2
(入门级)
$203K
$168K
$4.4K
$29.9K
L3
$234K
$165K
$0
$69.1K
L4
$282K
$203K
$0
$78.8K
L5
$387K
$218K
$0
$169K
查看 1 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺
实习薪资

贡献数据
职业等级是什么 DRW?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

常见问题

DRW in United States软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$387,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
DRW in United States软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$233,000。

推荐职位

    未找到DRW的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Point72
  • Akuna Capital
  • Chatham Financial
  • Francisco Partners
  • Figure
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源