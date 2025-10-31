DRW in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从L2级别的每year$203K到L5级别的每year$387K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$259K。 查看DRW总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/31/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L2
$203K
$168K
$4.4K
$29.9K
L3
$234K
$165K
$0
$69.1K
L4
$282K
$203K
$0
$78.8K
L5
$387K
$218K
$0
$169K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***