DRW in United Kingdom的数据科学家薪酬包中位数为每year£152K。 查看DRW总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/31/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
DRW
Quantitative Researcher
London, EN, United Kingdom
年薪总额
£152K
级别
L1
基本工资
£152K
Stock (/yr)
£0
奖金
£0
在职年限
0 年
工作经验
0 年
常见问题

DRW in United Kingdom数据科学家职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬£247,598。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
DRW in United Kingdom数据科学家职位的年度总薪酬中位数为£119,156。

其他资源