Druva in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从Staff Software Engineer级别的每year₹2.59M到Principal Software Engineer级别的每year₹6.68M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹4.59M。 查看Druva总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/22/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹2.59M
₹2.36M
₹191K
₹29.9K
Senior Staff Software Engineer
₹5.07M
₹4.32M
₹373K
₹378K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.68M
₹5.71M
₹533K
₹437K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
