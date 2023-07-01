公司目录
Droplet
    Droplet offers a software solution to streamline approval workflows and eliminate paper documents. It is designed for school districts but can be used by any organization. The software digitizes paper forms, incorporates multi-step approval processes, collects e-signatures, and securely stores important documents. It is commonly used for various administrative tasks such as check requests, personnel requisitions, field trip authorizations, and more. Droplet aims to assist educators in reducing administrative burdens and dedicating more time to students.

    https://droplet.io
    官网
    2020
    成立年份
    54
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预估营收
    总部

