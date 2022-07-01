公司目录
Dropit Shopping
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Dropit Shopping的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Dropit’s omnichannel technology and solutions create opportunities for operational efficiency and customer convenience from fast and flexible fulfillment, cross-channel inventory visibility to streamlined shipping. Founded in 2016, Dropit is a multichannel digital platform with solutions for shopping centers, retailers, and consumers. We enable the entire retail ecosystem to work together and meet the needs of the shared consumer in a way that’s collaborative and connected. Since the launch of Handsfree Shopping, we have grown from providing home delivery for shoppers within London’s West End to offering our services at retail destinations throughout the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Belgium. Today, our bag-free service is located in over 500 stores across more than 350 brands. From drop to delivery, our mission is to create a comfortable and convenient shopping experience. For brands and shopping centers, our innovative Dropit Platform and industry-first Marketplace streamlines fulfillment, inventory management and shipping for a unified experience in-store and online. Powered by machine-learning, our omnichannel solutions provide retailers and shopping centers with flexible fulfillment, and streamlined shipping that improves inventory efficiency reduces operational costs and shortens the delivery time. We believe in a retail reality that benefits the entire ecosystem in-store, online, anywhere, anytime.

    dropit.shop
    官网
    2016
    成立年份
    90
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Dropit Shopping的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Pinterest
    • Apple
    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • PayPal
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源