Dropbox 薪资

Dropbox的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$85,576（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$884,238（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Dropbox. 最后更新： 9/10/2025

$160K

软件工程师
IC1 $177K
IC2 $262K
IC3 $357K
IC4 $489K
IC5 $642K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

数据工程师

安全软件工程师

产品设计师
IC1 $167K
IC2 $207K
IC3 $283K
IC4 $367K
IC5 $385K

交互设计师

用户体验设计师

产品经理
IC2 $202K
IC3 $270K
IC4 $358K
IC5 $502K
IC6 $740K

软件工程经理
M3 $443K
M4 $470K
M5 $600K
M6 $884K
数据科学家
IC2 $174K
IC3 $246K
IC4 $276K
市场营销
IC3 $170K
IC4 $205K
IC5 $281K
技术项目经理
IC3 $253K
IC4 $314K
招聘专员
IC3 $154K
IC4 $212K
用户体验研究员
Median $240K
产品设计经理
Median $426K
项目群经理
Median $157K
销售
Median $180K
解决方案架构师
Median $171K

数据架构师

云安全架构师

行政助理
$104K
业务运营
$191K
业务运营经理
$151K
业务分析师
$198K
业务拓展
$428K
幕僚长
$111K
企业发展
$134K
客户服务
$85.6K
数据分析师
$197K
数据科学经理
$667K
财务分析师
$96.5K
平面设计师
$222K
硬件工程师
$308K
人力资源
$343K
信息技术专员
$145K
法务
$196K
市场营销运营
$180K
合作伙伴经理
$98.6K
销售工程师
$365K
网络安全分析师
$319K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Dropbox，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

