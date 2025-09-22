Drager in Germany的软件工程师薪酬Software Engineer级别为每year€77.7K。 year薪酬 in Germany包的中位数总计为€86.3K。 查看Drager总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/22/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€77.7K
€77.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Staff Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
