Drager 薪资

Drager的薪资范围从低端的项目经理年度总薪酬$51,270到高端的产品经理$168,840。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Drager. 最后更新： 8/18/2025

$160K

机械工程师
$123K
产品经理
$169K
项目经理
$51.3K

销售
$88.6K
软件工程师
$86.4K

全栈软件工程师

软件工程经理
$90.8K
解决方案架构师
$106K
常见问题

据报道，Drager最高薪的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$168,840。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Drager的年总薪酬中位数为$90,847。

