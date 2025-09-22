DP World in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从SDE级别的每year₹2.21M到Group SDE 2级别的每year₹4.97M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹4.08M。 查看DP World总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/22/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
SDE
₹2.21M
₹2M
₹0
₹208K
Group SDE 1
₹3.11M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹314K
Group SDE 2
₹4.97M
₹4.47M
₹0
₹500K
Group Senior SDE
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
