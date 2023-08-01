公司目录
DP World
DP World 薪资

DP World的薪资范围从低端的客户服务运营年度总薪酬$22,984到高端的技术项目经理$108,463。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 DP World. 最后更新： 8/18/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Group SDE 1 $35.1K
Group SDE 2 $57K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

产品经理
Median $77.8K
软件工程经理
Median $78.9K

客户服务运营
$23K
数据分析师
$46.6K
工业设计师
$81.6K
信息技术专家
$37.3K
技术项目经理
$108K
技术写作者
$41.4K
常见问题

The highest paying role reported at DP World is 技术项目经理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DP World is $51,808.

