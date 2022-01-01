公司目录
Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories 薪资

Dolby Laboratories的薪资范围从低端的人力资源年度总薪酬$87,720到高端的业务运营经理$537,300。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Dolby Laboratories. 最后更新： 8/17/2025

$160K

软件工程师
P2 $134K
P3 $195K
P4 $231K
P5 $281K

研究科学家

产品经理
P3 $208K
P4 $265K
业务运营经理
$537K

业务发展
$400K
数据科学家
$299K
电气工程师
$122K
财务分析师
$249K
硬件工程师
$188K
人力资源
$87.7K
信息技术专家
$250K
市场营销
$292K
市场运营
$381K
产品设计师
$183K
项目经理
$116K
销售
$151K
销售工程师
$208K
解决方案架构师
$138K
技术项目经理
$152K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Dolby Laboratories，RSUs受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (25.00% 每年)

其他资源