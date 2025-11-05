Deutsche Telekom in Spain的软件工程师薪酬范围从每year€36.3K到€80.3K。 year薪酬 in Spain包的中位数总计为€58.6K。 查看Deutsche Telekom总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Software Engineer
€59.6K
€59.6K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***