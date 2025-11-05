公司目录
Deutsche Telekom 软件工程师 薪资 在Greece

Deutsche Telekom in Greece的软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer级别的每year€35.6K到Lead Software Engineer级别的每year€26.2K。 year薪酬 in Greece包的中位数总计为€29.2K。 查看Deutsche Telekom总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

Software Engineer
€35.6K
€33.4K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€44.5K
€42K
€0
€2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
€26.2K
€24.7K
€0
€1.4K
最新薪资提交
实习薪资

职业等级是什么 Deutsche Telekom?

包含职位

后端软件工程师

常见问题

Deutsche Telekom in Greece软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬€55,456。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Deutsche Telekom in Greece软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为€29,240。

